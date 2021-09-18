TRACKING: Turning the heat up for the last weekend of summer

Today: It is the last weekend of summer, and we are turning up the heat just a bit. Today is not bad though, with highs ranging from the mid 70s north to low 80s south. Skies will be sunny, and winds will be southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity should stay on the low side.

Tonight: Skies will remain clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Lows will fall only to about 60 degrees.

Sunday: We will develop a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. Along with mostly sunny skies, this will bring our highs back to the mid and upper 80s. We will also see fairly humid conditions.

Monday: A front will bring a chance for showers and storms, especially in the afternoon, moving from west to east. Before this reaches us, it’ll still be a warm and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s. The highest chance for rain will come overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Rest of the Week: On the other side of the front, strong northwest winds will bring a shot of fall. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 For Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the mid 40s. We will warm to the low and mid 70s Thursday and Friday. It will be a dry week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.