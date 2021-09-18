TRACKING: Last round of heat, before fall sticks around

Tonight: Clear skies for our overnight. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Dew points climb to the low 60s, allowing our temperatures to not cool as much. Lows are in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot, and breezy to end the weekend. If you love the summer heat, take advantage of today! South winds are at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Dew points rise to the mid to upper 60s. High temperatures warm from the mid 80s to upper 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies through Sunday night. South winds slow. Low temperatures drop to the 60s.

Monday: We start the work week off with clouds increasing through the day. A strong cold front moves in, with showers and storms popping up ahead of it. We won’t see the rain in Eastern Iowa until the afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats. This shouldn’t be a widespread severe event. South winds are breezy at 10-20 mph. High temperatures quickly rise from the upper 70s to low 80s, before the front moves in.

Next Week: Rain continues through Monday night, before ending very early Tuesday. You shouldn’t encounter any rain on your Tuesday morning commute. When the rain is all said and done, we could see an inch or more in Eastern Iowa. Cooler weather sticks around through the rest of the 10 Day Forecast.