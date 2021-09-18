Skip to Content

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A US official says the Biden administration plans on the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants in a small Texas border city on flights to Haiti starting Sunday. The move represents a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio. The official tells The Associated Press that details are not finalized but will likely involve five to eight flights a day. San Antonio may be among the departure cities. U.S. authorities closed traffic to vehicles and pedestrians in both directions at the Del Rio’s only border crossing with Mexico.

Associated Press

