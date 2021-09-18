Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The District of Columbia’s police department is at the ready. The U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies, including the National Guard. Authorities are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at the U.S. Capitol in support of rioters imprisoned after the Jan. 6 riot. They’re working to avoid a repeat of the pre-inauguration attack. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says he believes the most likely possibility for violence will involve clashes between the protesters and counter-protesters. On Saturday morning, police were already working to separate the handful of Trump supporters and counter-protesters who had arrived hours before the rally was supposed to kick off.