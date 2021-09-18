KWWL LIVE BLOG: No. 5 Iowa v. Kent State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- After two impressive wins over nationally-ranked opponents, the fifth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes take a step down in competition this Saturday. The Hawks are nearly 23 point favorites against visiting Kent State this week. The Hawks will try and avoid a letdown against a Kent State team that has proven it can be explosive at times, scoring 61 points last week in a win over Virginia Military Institute.

1st quarter:

8:03- Lukas Van Ness sacked Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum for a 15-yard loss and a safety. Iowa 2 - Kent State 0.

6:34- 46 yard run by Tyler Goodson for a touchdown. It capped off a three-play, 55-yard drive for the Hawkeyes. Iowa 9-Kent State 0.

5:00- Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum connects with Keshunn Abram for a 23-yard touchdown. Iowa 9-Kent State 7