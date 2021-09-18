Iowa DNR investigating fatal fall at Bellevue State Park

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person is dead after falling from a bluff at Bellevue State Park.

Authorities were called to the scene around 4:21 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department and Maquoketa Police Department assisted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with the incident.

Bellevue State Park remains open for visitors.