Police searching for missing woman’s fiancé; Petito still not found

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida searched a vast wildlife reserve near the Gulf Coast for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

Dozens of North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies on Saturday searched the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida area.

His family believes he entered the area earlier this week. Laundrie and Petito left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police say Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home on Sept. 1.