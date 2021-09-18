Skip to Content

Crews watching weather as wildfire burns near sequoias

New
3:36 am National news from the Associated Press

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Crews are watching the weather this weekend as they battle a California wildfire that has burned into groves of gigantic sequoia trees. The National Weather Service has issued a weather watch for dry, windy conditions in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada, where the Colony Fire is burning about a mile from Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 giant sequoias. Firefighters have wrapped the base of the General Sherman Tree — the world’s largest tree — in fire-resistant aluminum. Fires in the area have burned into at least four other groves of sequoias but firefighters haven’t been able to determine how much damage was done.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content