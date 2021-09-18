Autopsy pending after inmate dies in Linn County Jail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - An inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center died Friday night after experiencing chest pains.

A Linn County Correctional Center deputy sheriff was alerted by inmates that another inmate required immediate medical attention just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. After a deputy sheriff-paramedic responded, the inmate told them he was not feeling well and experiencing chest pains, according to a press release. The inmate soon became unresponsive.

The Linn County Sheriff said staff began lifesaving measures, including CPR and a defibrillator, as well as advanced medical support by other paramedics. Mercy Medical Center pronounced the inmate dead at 9:22 p.m.

According to the press release, the jail staff last checked on the inmate at 8:35 p.m. The inmate's body was transported to the Division of Criminal Investigation Lab in Ankeny, and the death was reported to the State Jail Inspector. The incident remains under investigation.

The name of the inmate has not yet been released, but he had been in custody since January 2021.