DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Attorney General and Dubuque native Tom Miller announced plans to run for re-election in 2022 Saturday. He shared the news at the Polk County Democrats Annual Steak Fry.

Miller has served ten terms as Iowa's Attorney General and was first elected to the position in 1978.

Miller is currently running unopposed for an 11th term. He is the longest-serving active state attorney general in U.S. history.