West Delaware holds off Waverly-Shell Rock in defensive battle 14-6

Waverly (KWWL)--In a bruising matchup between two of the top teams in the 3A and 4A classes, West Delaware pulled off a 14-6 win at Waverly-Shell Rock.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Go-Hawks would open the scoring with a 70-yard drive. QB Grant Halverson would cap the drive with a 1-yard TD run.

Both teams would stand tall on the defensive side of the ball. Isaac Fettkether's fumble recovery would give the Hawks some momentum in the 2nd quarter. Two plays after the fumble recovery, junior RB Will Ward would score on a 42-yard TD run. The extra point would be good, putting the Hawks up for good to go into halftime leading 7-6. The Hawks defense would hold the Go-Hawks scoreless in the 2nd half.

Next week, as district play begins, West Delaware will head to Center Point-Urbana while Waverly-Shell Rock visits Waterloo East.