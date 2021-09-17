Waterloo East storms past Des Moines North 37-12 for first victory

The East High Trojans set the tone early.

Kyler Washburn took the opening kickoff and returned it to the Des Moines North 15-yard line. Kjuan Owens scored on east High's first offense play from scrimmage, as the Trojans blew past Des Moines east 37-12 Friday night for East High's first win of the season.

The Trojans played a solid defense and North had no answer for the 250 pound Owens, who scored three first half touchdowns in the victory.

East plays host to Waverly Shell Rock next Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Watch some first half highlights.