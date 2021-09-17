Walford bank robbery suspect turns himself in

WALFORD, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Walford Wednesday morning is now in custody after turning himself in.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan Hefflefinger, 21, turned himself in to deputies Friday morning. He was then taken to the Benton County Jail and charged with Second Degree Robbery.

The robbery happened at Central State Bank on Highway 151 around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Walford is located in both Linn & Benton Counties, but the Linn County Sheriff's Office provides contractual law enforcement protection for all of Walford. But because the bank is physically in Benton County, Hefflefinger was taken to their county jail and will be prosecuted by the Benton County Attorney's Office.