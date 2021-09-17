TRACKING: Sunshine for the weekend

This Evening: We have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling through the 60s. The wind is from the NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: The sky becomes mostly clear, and it will be cooler. Temperatures are in the mid-40s north and mid 50s south by morning. The wind is light from the northeast and because it that patchy fog is possible late.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine all day. Temperatures are in the upper 70s north to low 80s south. The humidity level is low and with wind is light from the southeast.

Saturday Night: Clear and not as cool. The humidity level increases, and the result is low temperatures near 60.

Sunday: Another day with a mostly sunny sky. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s and the humidity level is higher with dew points in the mid-60s. The last days of summer are going to feel like it. Fall arrives on Wednesday.