TRACKING: Showers today, heat returns this weekend

Today: Widely scattered showers and a storm or two are expected to continue to move through Eastern Iowa until the early afternoon. Rain may only add up to a tenth of an inch or so and not everyone will see that rain. Partly cloudy skies linger through the day. We may see re-development of a few showers or a storm in the late afternoon/early evening in our far southeastern counties, although this activity may be isolated. Otherwise, high school football should look dry for tonight! Winds shift from south to north as the cold front passes. Highs are in the low 70s to the north and low 80s to the south.

Tonight: Clouds decrease overnight. Northeast winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures are chilly and are in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday: We start the weekend mostly sunny, with high temperatures a few degrees warmer. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies for Saturday night. Lows fall to the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Summer makes a brief return on Sunday. We keep the sunshine, with highs reaching near 90 degrees in some spots. South winds are at 10-15 mph.

Next Week: The next system moves in Monday bringing gusty winds and the chance for showers/storms Monday night through Tuesday. Cooler temperatures stick around through next work week.