Top Ranked North Scott outlasts 2nd ranked Xavier 20-8

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--The biggest game in Class 4A took place in Cedar Rapids as the #2 Xavier Saints hosted #1 North Scott. This was a rematch from last years semi final game that the Lnacers won in the UNI Dome. Both teams like to score, averaging over 30 points per game. The Saints like to move the ball on the ground where the Lancers like to go to their passing game, and North Scott would prove that they are the number one team in the state as they took down Xavier 20-8.