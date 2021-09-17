To unseat Trudeau, Conservative leader seeks middle ground

TORONTO (AP) — The man who might oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from power advertised himself a year ago as a “true-blue conservative” who would “take back Canada” when he became his party’s leader. Instead, Erin O’Toole has tried to pull the Conservative Party toward the political center, especially in the weeks since Trudeau called a snap federal election. Polls show O’Toole’s Conservatives could defeat the prime minister’s Liberal Party on Monday. Critics describe him as a two-faced politician who would say and do anything to get elected. O’Toole calls himself a Conservative leader with a new, more inclusive style. “We’re not your dad’s Conservative Party anymore,” he told a crowd in Quebec this week.