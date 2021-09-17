“The Children’s Hospital has its own crisis”: UIHC dealing with increased patients, lack of bed space

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- With COVID-19 still spreading across Iowa and the fall and winter months fast approaching, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is preparing for a surge in cases.

In a presentation before the Iowa Board of Regents on Wednesday, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Chief Executive Officer Suresh Gunasekaran said this time around is different because patients are not putting off care.

"Last year, one of the saving graces, if you want to call it a saving grace, was that the pandemic was depressing health care demand," Gunasekaran said. "People were putting off care, so during different COVID peaks, the hospital was otherwise empty for certain types of care. That's not the case right now, and we're full of all types of care on top of it."

Gunasekaran said a significant number of patients are walking into UIHC and its urgent care locations to get tested. He said the number of admissions to the emergency department in the past three months has been higher than pre-pandemic levels, though they are starting to decrease.

As hospitals experience staffing shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks, they are transferring patients to UIHC.

“The patients that get sent to us tend to be very, very complex, tend to need ICU care, tend to have multi-system disease outside of COVID, and are staying in bed for a long time,” Gunasekaran said.

COVID patients often are hospitalized for more extended periods, which ties up bed space. The number of COVID-19 patients combined with those with other health issues is putting a significant strain on the system. Gunasekaran said the hospital could not take in as many patients as it would like to because beds are in short supply. He added the hospital is routinely around 95% full.

"What that means is for every patient getting discharged today, we've got more than one patient waiting on that bed, and most often, unlike other hospitals, those patients aren't waiting just in our hospital, they're waiting in other Iowa hospitals, waiting to be transported in for that bed."

During the height of Iowa's coronavirus surge in the fall and early winter of 2020, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital reported 82.6% of its beds were full. As of Wednesday, Gunasekaran said the hospital is above 90% full.

"The Children's Hospital has its own crisis," he said. “We are having significant respiratory illness amongst children. Within Iowa, there are not too many pediatric ICU beds in the state outside of neonatal ICU, and so again, serving a purpose as a referral center for the entire state, we are filling up pretty fast.”

He noted it was a similar situation at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. Doctors around the country have been seeing a summertime increase in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases.

"We're seeing a huge upsurge in children and adults," University of Iowa Vice President for Medical Affairs Dr. Brooks Jackson said. "What is tying up a lot of our testing sites is people trying to figure out if they have COVID or one of these other respiratory viruses."

Regardless of age, respiratory illnesses are more common in the winter months. Last year, Iowa had one reported flu case.

Gunasekaren said he is concerned the hospital is seeing this level of occupancy in September. By November or December, he anticipated it could be "exciting."

"This winter, we might have to make some decisions around what services we're able to offer, and to what extent, what beds we're able to keep open based on the available staffing," he said. "Tor the first time since I have been at UIHC, we may be in situations where we're unable to staff every bed that we have or staff every hour that we have if we are not careful."

UIHC has created a surge plan. Gunasekaren said UIHC has a three-pronged strategy, including a campaign to keep current staff safe, cross-training for staff to take some strain off those on the front line, and exploring options for bringing in temporary extra staff.

Last week, the Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved a new $395 million, 469,000 square-foot healthcare for UIHC in North Liberty.