Staffing shortages affecting Iowa long-term care facilities, AARP reports

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The healthcare industry is one that is hardest hit by the worker shortage. Iowa long-term care facilities need to adjust the way they operate in order to provide residents with the best care possible.

According to the AARP, nursing homes have seen staffing shortages rise by 7% in the past month. The pandemic is one of the culprits behind employee burnout.

"Yes, it can be very stressful at times," Med Manager and Caretaker Bernadine Peterson said, "We just do our best and keep going."

The AARP also reported 46% of Iowa nursing homes say they don't have sufficient staff. Nationally the group reported staffing shortages increased month to month by the largest number since data collection began in spring 2020.

"A lot of that is tied to low wages and very difficult work and low benefits," Iowa AARP Director Brad Anderson said.

Anderson says the problem has been around for decades but became an even larger issue over the past year and a half in the pandemic.

"I do think the working conditions and the frustration with direct care workers on seeing this virus re-emerge is also a reason," Anderson said.

Oak Park Estates in Cedar Falls technically has a full staff, but sometimes enough isn't always enough. The assisted living home still needed to adjust as a result of the pandemic.

"It's just constant upkeep. You're always hiring, you're always rearranging the schedule, you're always having people pick up hours," Oak Park Estates Director and nurse Michelle Rasbeck said.

Both owners, Rasbeck and Luke Moore need to step in nearly every day to help their dedicated staff on the floor. Sometimes coming in on weekends and filling in on the overnight shifts.

Their employees appreciate their help.

"With the pandemic, and everything with people not wanting to work right now, I just do it because I think that's where my heart belongs," Peterson said, "It's to come in and help these residents."

The management team and caretakers leading by example and keeping a positive attitude in a time when the most vulnerable need the most care.

"You truly care about the residents and you care about the families, and you have no choice but to jump in and be hands-on right now," Rasbeck said.

Oak Park Estates opened in July 2020, at the start of the pandemic, and has 16 beds. The assisted living home has not had any resident test positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

However, that's not the same situation statewide. The Iowa Coronavirus dashboard is showing 26 long-term care facilities with outbreaks.