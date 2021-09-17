Police: Prison guard beat banker, used racial slur over mask

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison guard has been arrested on suspicion of beating a Wells Fargo branch manager and calling him a racial slur after being asked to wear a mask inside the bank. Police in Grover Beach said James Allen Jones was arrested Tuesday at his job following a 10-day investigation into the attack. The bank employee told police that a customer upset about being asked to put on a mask assaulted him in the parking lot and fled before officers arrived. Police say Jones, who is white, made racist comments to the Hispanic victim. Investigators identified him after interviewing witnesses and obtaining video and still images of him.