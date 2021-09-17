Pelosi warns UK not to imperil N Ireland peace with Brexit

LONDON (AP) — House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned Britain that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal unless Britain solves post-Brexit problems that risk destabilizing Northern Ireland’s peace. Britain and the European Union are at odds over trade arrangements that have imposed checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. They were agreed by both sides in their divorce deal to keep an open border between the north and EU member Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process. Britain now says the new checks are onerous and wants to rewrite the agreement. On a visit to London, Pelosi said a trans-Atlantic trade deal was “very unlikely” if the peace process suffers.