NY to eliminate jail time for most minor parole violations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers will be able to avoid jail time for most nonviolent parole violations under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The law signed Friday largely eliminates New York’s practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations that include being late to an appointment with a parole officer, missing curfew, changing a residence without approval, and failing to attend a mandated program. Supporters say incarcerating people for technical parole violations is costly and fuels recidivism. The Republican minority in the Legislature has accused Democrats of focusing more on perpetrators of crimes than victims.