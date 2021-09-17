Northeast Iowa Food Bank unveils new logo as part of rebranding effort

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank celebrated their past 40 years of service to the area and set the stage for the next 40 years by unveiling their new logo and brand identity on Friday.

The NEIFB will be celebrating 40 years of service to the area in December. The Food Bank has grown over the years thanks to the community’s commitment, partnership and vision. A vision, where no one should go hungry in northeast Iowa. People from communities all across the area have invested in that mission with their time, money, influence, and advocacy.

The new logo consists of:

16 dots to representing the 16 counties the Food Bank serves.

The dots are each a different color, representing the uniqueness and diversity of each individual the Food Bank.

The pattern represents the impact of the Food Bank spreading throughout the community.

The NEIFB is also symbolically located in the middle as the dots radiate out, representing the ripple effect the Food Bank has on the area.

"As we have worked to ensure we accomplish our mission, the road hasn’t been easy. However, with a passionate group of people, who have high integrity and working tirelessly on a daily basis, has come up with progressive and intentional ideas to meet the needs in the communities we serve,” Executive Director Barbara Prather said. "Our new logo and branding reflect our passion for partnership, our diversity, and NEIFB’s commitment to be there for every meal, every day.”

The NEIFB distributes nutritious food and grocery products to 170 nonprofit organizations and programs that help families and individuals with food assistance. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 9.4 million meals. They oversee 8 programs that serve our communities: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, Backpack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding, and a Community Garden.

The NEIFB is always in need of volunteers, donations, and advocates. Visit their website to find out how you can get involved.