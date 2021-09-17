Lawyer pleads not guilty in Trump-Russia investigation probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent cybersecurity lawyer charged with making a false statement to the FBI has pleaded not guilty to the charge, stemming from an examination of the U.S. government’s investigation into Russian election interference. Michael Sussman appeared Friday in D.C. federal court before Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui. He is just the second person to be prosecuted by special counsel John Durham in two-and-a-half years of work. No case brought by Durham so far undoes the core finding of an earlier investigation by Robert Mueller that Russia had interfered in sweeping fashion on behalf of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and that the Trump campaign welcomed that aid.