Iowa’s state universities ask for $22 million more in funding

(KWWL) -- Iowa's three public universities are asking for more than $22 million in additional funding for the next fiscal year.

The funding requests from the University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa, and Iowa State University were presented to the Iowa Board of Regents on Thursday. The schools are requesting $15 million more in "higher education" funding, $4.6 million for "special purpose units," $705,000 for "special schools and other education," and $1,752,025 for "economic development."

Despite asking for an $18 million dollar increase in funding for fiscal year 2022, the Iowa Legislature kept the funding at the same level this past year as fiscal year 2021, which was a decrease of $8 million dollars from the previous year. Lawmakers also did not approve a tuition freeze, which led to an increase in tuition at all three schools this fall.

