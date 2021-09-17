Iowa AG’s Office rules deadly Jones County officer-involved shooting was justified

MARTELLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Attorney General's Office has determined five law enforcement officers were justified in shooting and killing a man with a knife near a fire last month near Martelle.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a structure fire at a home located at 23966 42nd Street south of Martelle at 8 p.m. August 31. Officers encountered Jeremy Michael Berg, 45, of Elkport at the scene of a large building fire.

At 8:11 p.m., dispatch informed other responding agencies that Berg kept going in the burning building, talking about dying in the fire. They also noted he had a "significant drug history." Shortly after law enforcement arrived, Berg pulled out a knife, began behaving erratically and didn't comply with orders to drop it. He was then shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Two deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and three officers from the Anamosa Police Department fired the shots that killed Berg. Those law enforcement officers were identified as:

Jones County Deputy Tim Miller-3 years law enforcement experience

Jones County Deputy James Rickels-6 years law enforcement experience

Anamosa Police Officer Tyler Hunt-8 years law enforcement experience

Anamosa Police Sergeant Nick Brokaw-9 years law enforcement experience

Anamosa Police Officer-2 years law enforcement experience

Dep. Rickels was the first to arrive at the scene and saw Berg sitting with a couple of family members who were talking to him. He also noticed Berg had severe burns on his body and asked if he had used drugs earlier. Berg didn't respond, but a family member nodded 'yes.'

Berg was then moved away from the fire and was told to remain seated, which he did not. Berg stood up and then pulled the knife out after Rickels tried to restrain him.

Rickels and family members told Berg to put down the knife, to which he said "no." He then tased Berg, who fell to the ground, but pulled out the probes and kept hold of the knife.

Berg was then tased again by Rickels when Dep. Miller arrived at 8:23 p.m. but it still didn't have any affect on Berg as he continued to hold on to the knife. Berg then walked toward the deputies with his knife-hand raised. He was told to stop, which he did, but he still wouldn't put down the knife.

The Anamosa officers then arrived at 8:30 p.m. A decision was then made to fire bean bags at Berg and he was tased for a 3rd time, which still had no affect. Berg then started running toward a house and the officers chased after him. He then stopped, turned around, yelled, raised his knife-hand and charged the officers. Fearing for their safety, the five officers fired multiple shots at Berg, who fell to the ground with the knife still in hand.

Officers were then able to remove the knife and began providing medical care.

The autopsy determined "multiple bullets" struck Berg, causing his death. The AG's report doesn't note whether the autopsy found drugs in Berg's system, simply saying "other than the gunshot wounds there was nothing discovered at Berg’s autopsy that was remarkable or relevant regarding his cause and manner of death."

The Iowa Attorney General's Office investigated the case at the request of Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons due to a potential conflict of interest in the case. The full report from the AG's office can be found here: