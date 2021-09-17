House Republican who voted to impeach Trump won’t run again

One of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol says he will not seek reelection next year.

U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez cited his two young children for his decision and noted “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.”

The 36-year-old former NFL player would have faced Max Miller in next year’s primary.

Miller is a former Trump White House aide with the former president’s endorsement.

Trump issued a statement Friday calling Gonzalez’s decision not to seek reelection “no loss for Ohio or our Country.”