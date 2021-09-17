Gov. Reynolds signs proclamation easing transportation limits for harvest season

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation easing restrictions on weight limits for the transportation of grain during harvest season.

The proclamation is takes effect immediately and currently runs through October 17, 2021. It allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit.

The proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, except for the interstate system, and those not exceeding 90,000 pounds, certain maximum axle weight limits by more than 12.5% or 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

The full proclamation can be found here: