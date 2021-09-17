Gabrielle Union on using ‘radical honesty’ to tell her story

LONDON (AP) — Gabrielle Union’s using “radical honesty” in her new book, which combines lively lighthearted stories with chapters dealing with her recovering from sexual assault, racist encounters and mental health struggles. The actor says she “left nothing out on the table” for “You Got Anything Stronger?”, which adopts the same casual tone of her 2017 New York Times bestseller, “We’re Going To Need More Wine,” but also tackles tough issues directly. Union candidly shares how aging and infertility affected her. She says she was pleasantly surprised to the reaction to an excerpt published about her surrogacy experience after initially being worried about how social media would respond. “You Got Anything Stronger?” is currently on sale.