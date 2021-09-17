FBI Omaha asking for your help finding two drug traffickers with ties to Iowa

OMAHA, Nebraska (KWWL) -- The FBI Omaha Office is asking for your help finding two fugitives wanted for allegedly trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

Federal arrest warrants were issued for Michael Byrd and Patrick Staples last month after they were charged with Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Byrd is described as a Black male, 6'3", 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Staples is described as a Black male, 5'10", 140 pounds, also with black hair and brown eyes.

Both men have ties to the Des Moines and Chicago, Illinois areas. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.