City High beats Dowling 21-17

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--Beautiful night in Iowa City for this big matchup, we pick things up in the 2nd quarter with Dowling Catholic up 10-7.

Little Hawks putting a nice drive together Drew Larson finds John Klostermann for the first down.

and then Running back Ronnie Major with the nice run up the middle gets it inside the 5.

That sets up Joey Bouska bounces it outside and gets in for 6 City High up 14-10.

Next little hawk possession Larson this time to big Ben Kueter, Breaking tackles for extra yardage.

Sets up the long field goal attempt right before half but its no good, still little hawks take the 14-10 advantage into the half

3rd quarter now Little hawks on the move but Larsons pass is picked off by Joe Reed

Maroons make it count Cameron Middleton punches it in from 15 yards out, Maroons take a 17-14 advantage.

City High scored late to win 21-17.