Cedar Falls, Waterloo schools issue week-long mask mandate for some students

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Some students, teachers, and other staff members in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Community School Districts will be required to wear masks starting Monday.

On Friday afternoon, school leaders in the two districts announced a one-week mask mandate for Pre-K and elementary school students and teachers. Starting Monday, face coverings will need to be worn throughout the "instructional day" but not include recess, lunch, or outside activities.

School leaders said they decided to implement the new mitigation strategy because of increased "high-risk and low-risk symptoms" in Cedar Falls. Federal health officials have not approved the COVID-19 vaccine for school-aged children, 5 to 11 years old, yet.

“Both school district plans are designed to mitigate virus spread, ensure in-person instruction can continue, and allow for modifications as needed,” Waterloo Superintendent Dr. Jane Lindaman said in a press release.

Earlier this week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that the company's vaccine could be available for that age group as early as next month.

He says the company plans to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in that age group by the end of this month or possibly the first week of October. After that, it will be up to the FDA to decide whether to approve the vaccine.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved for people 16-years-old and over and for emergency use in kids 12 to 15-years-old. Since middle and high school students are old enough to get vaccinated, masks will still be optional but strongly encouraged. That includes sixth-grade students, some of whom are not old enough to get vaccinated. Waterloo school leaders plan to monitor the situation.

Both districts will continue to monitor virus activity within the school district and handle contact tracing for positive cases. Cedar Falls plans to update families on its case numbers bi-weekly.

“We’ve worked diligently to determine next steps informed by professional guidance, the law, and its possible interpretations, and the health and academic needs of our families and staff,” Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee said in a statement Friday.

Several school districts have issued mask mandates in the last week after a federal judge temporarily blocked the state law preventing districts from doing so.

The mask mandate for elementary school students in Waterloo and Cedar Falls will only last next week. Both districts expect to have a finalized plan by the end of the day next Friday on mitigation strategies in elementary schools moving forward.