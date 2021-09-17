Cedar Falls city hall will undergo remodeling after years of outdated and unused space

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL ) - After years of outdated offices and unused space, the City of Cedar Falls is going through with plans to remodel its city hall building!

Since the Public Safety Building was built, the city's old police station is still on the bottom floor of city hall and is being unused. Having so much space, and wanting to improve the building's accessibility, Building Official Jamie Castle says they'd like to utilize those areas.

"Knowing what we needed we started looking at what is the best use of all of the space," Castle said.

Currently, if residents wanted to do anything with permitting, zoning, etc., folks would have to go downstairs to start the paperwork, be sent upstairs to the planning department, then be sent back downstairs to finish the process. Knowing how unaccessible that can be for people, Castle said the remodel would make the police station the new office for permits, planning, inspections, and engineers.

"We want citizens to be able to go to one location," Castle said, "It's a one-stop-shop, they're not being shuffled around."





Renderings of city hall's remodeled spaces provided by the City of Cedar Falls.

OTHER REMODELING GOALS ARE:

Make City Council Chambers more accessible by adding ramps and expanding the overflow room.

Replace the 20-year-old carpet.

Install additional monitors for the overflow rooms.

Add windows to downstairs offices.

Update mechanical systems.

and more.

Also unable to get even heating through the building's heating and cooling system, Castle said that's another area they would like to address.

"We have a geothermal system and that just requires general maintenance for the pumps and we've already had to replace one pump," Castle said, "as those start to see the age and which they are aging, they would have to be replaced periodically and that's a significant cost."

The estimated cost for the project is around $4.5 million, and the next step for Castle and her team will be to set a public hearing date. From there, contractors and architects will have a month to place their bids on the project.

The city hopes to have everything finalized with contractors by November 15th.