Biden, world leaders push climate action, vow methane cuts

WASHINGTON (KWWL) — President Joe Biden is trying to hammer out the world’s next steps against rapidly worsening climate change in a private, virtual session with a small group of other global leaders.

President Biden met with world leaders Friday to unveil the U.S.'s new greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. Biden urged world leaders to join the US in cutting global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030.

Leaders of European blocs and the U.N. joined a handful of other national leaders in the private White House talks. The White House sessions and other upcoming ones are trying to ensure that world leaders come to a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow in November with significant new commitments to cut climate-wrecking oil, gas and coal emissions.

Biden also stated in the meeting the U.S. has committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions between 50 and 52% below 2005 levels, by the year 2030.

"There is a real consensus that while a climate crisis poses an existential threat, there is a silver lining," the President said. "A climate crisis also presents real incredible economic opportunities to create jobs and lift up the standard of living for people around the world."

The Associated Press helped contribute to this story.