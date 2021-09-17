2 charged with murder of N Ireland journalist Lyra McKee

LONDON (AP) — Police have charged two men with the murder of Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead as she covered rioting in Londonderry in 2019. The Police Service of Northern Ireland says the men, aged 21 and 33, are due in court on Friday. Their names have not been released. McKee, who was 29, was observing anti-police rioting in the city, also known as Derry, when she was hit by gunfire in April 2019. A small paramilitary group, the New IRA, took responsibility. McKee was an increasingly influential journalist who had written about the struggles of the generation of “cease-fire babies” raised after the 1998 Good Friday peace accord that ended three decades of sectarian violence.