With eye on Iran, Israeli navy steps up Red Sea presence

ATLIT, Israel (AP) — Israel’s just-retired navy chief says the military has stepped up its activities in the Red Sea “exponentially” in the face of growing Iranian threats to Israeli shipping. Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit spoke in an interview with The Associated Press days after completing his five-year term. He stopped short of confirming a series of attacks and mishaps on Iranian ships that have been attributed to Israel. But he described Iranian activities on the high seas as a top Israeli concern and said the navy is able to strike wherever necessary to protect the country’s economic and security interests.