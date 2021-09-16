Waterloo man shares experience of September 11th Remembrances

WATERLOO(KWWL)--For the last 12 years Jared Koweil of Waterloo has made it his quest to experience America through Major League Baseball Parks….

Koweil says going to the different U-S cities BY HIMSELF helped him to get out of his comfort zone and appreciate the amazing variety and diversity of this country. Koweil says this has been a lot of Self Discovery.

Jared Koweil, "You find out how big of a passion this is because you have to lead it up and there is no splitting for hotels if you want it bad enough you will have to pay the cost and get on that plane or in that car and its building blocks on who I am now and who I want to continue to be."

The COVID-19 Pandemic forced Koweil to suspend his passion in 2020, but when Major League Baseball allowed fans to return in 2021---he amped up his schedule visiting FIVE Major League Parks in less than 2 months. And one Date that was circled on Calendar was September 11th. The New York Mets and New York Yankees in New York City on the 20th anniversary of the 911 Tragedy.

Koweil says being at Citi Field on that night..was a true American experience.

Jared Koweil, "There was competitive banter between the two fan bases and then all of a sudden--then there would be a memorial bringing in a fire fighter and a police officer ad then the mood changes and everybody is holding hands and kumbaya and getting along and then the next inning when they are playing somebody is throwing a beer and the colorful language picks up. Just like flipping a switch "

"New York teams playing each other but it was America just everyone was welcome but it was an American experience."."