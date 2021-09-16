TRACKING: Chances of rain Friday

Tonight: The sky is clear until very late tonight. Low temperatures are near 60 by morning. The wind gradually diminishes before midnight and is light after midnight from the south.

Friday: Expect more clouds than sunshine. A few showers and a stray storm are possible. Not everyone will see rain. Where is does rain, rain amounts will be less than 0.25”. High temperatures are in the low 70s north to low 80s south. The wind shifts to the north in the morning and remains from the north at 10-15 mph. The humidity level slow improves through the day.

Friday Evening: High school football games look to be dry under mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 60s during the game with a light north wind.

Friday Night: The sky becomes clear, and it will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s by morning.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs are in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.