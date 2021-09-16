TRACKING: Chance of storms tomorrow

Today: Sunny, warmer, and breezy for today. South winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. High temperatures warm from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. We keep the south breeze. Lows are milder and in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: We end the work week with a chance for showers and storms. Our northwestern neighbors wake up to a few showers and storms Friday morning. They’ll then traverse through the rest of the area throughout the day. Storms will be weakening, so I’m not expecting any severe weather. However, storms may re-develop in the late afternoon/early evening in our southeastern counties. A storm or two may be strong and produce heavy downpours, but they shouldn’t turn severe. Mostly locations should only receive a few tenths of an inch of rain. Winds shift out of the north at 10-15 mph. High temperatures rise from the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies linger through Friday night. Lows fall to the mid 50s.

Saturday: Skies clear through the morning hours, with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

Next Week: The work week starts hot, with highs near 90 degrees in some spots. Rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday.