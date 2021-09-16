Solon Volunteer Fire Department breaks ground on new firehouse

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) - Members of the Solon Volunteer Fire Department have been fundraising for a new home since March 2019. On Thursday, construction finally started.

The $4.2 million firehouse is being funded through $1.2 million in donations and a $3 million bond from the city. Greg Morris has headed the fundraising effort, which got donations from 1,300 people and seven different countries.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday behind the Dairy Queen on Prairie Rose Lane. The new firehouse will serve 3,600 addresses in Johnson County and replace the cramped, outdated current firehouse, which was built in 1959.

While the firehouse is funded through a bond agreement, they are still collecting donations to reduce the burden to taxpayers. You can donate here.