Skipping routine check-ups due to COVID-19 resulting in delayed diagnoses, local health experts explain

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Routine check-ups continue to be skipped by many across the nation and local health experts in eastern Iowa are seeing the same. The skipped appointments are resulting in negative outcomes for some patients.

"A delay in evaluation and in getting those screening tests done could potentially put them at higher risk for bad outcomes," UnityPoint Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Glascock said.

People have been putting off going to the doctor out of fear of catching COVID-19, or for financial reasons. Those who have yet to go in for a routine exam can be at risk because they are unsure of their health status.

Some clinics did stop taking nonessential appointments at the start of the pandemic, but for a little over a year now, the majority have been open for those routine health evaluations. Local doctors say some patients are coming in for the first time in about two years, however, some are still reluctant to go in.

"As a result of that, we're diagnosing things later," Dr. Glascock said, "We want to make sure that they're keeping up to date on mammograms, their colonoscopy, screening lab work such as checking their cholesterol, checking glucose to screen for diabetes.

Skipping, or putting those essential tests off can sometimes result in a heart attack if diabetes is uncontrolled for too long. An even worse result can come out of a delayed cancer diagnosis.

"If you have a symptom or a problem, it's really important to get that addressed right away rather than waiting and hoping it just kind of goes away," MercyOne Breast Services Supervisor Kelly Flaucher said.

Preventative medicine is what comes out of the routine checkups many are skipping out on. A patient might not always have symptoms, but tests and lab work can reveal a lot about someone's health.

"All those things that make you go to the doctor, you don't always have those things happening when you have disease processes going on in your body," Bariatric Weight Loss Center Clinic Coordinator and Nurse Bridget Saffold said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports about 35% of Iowans are prediabetic and 90% of them don't know it.

According to the CDC, for breast cancer in women, the number of screening tests declined 87% during April 2020, as compared with the previous 5-year averages for that month.

"I suspect it will be years to come before we realize the full impact of what covid has had on these important lifesaving treatments," Flaucher said.

While older adults should be going in for those routine check-ups, children need to as well. The younger ones can be at risk for chronic conditions too, and they should keep up with routine childhood immunizations.

MercyOne is offering free mammograms on the following dates:

Cedar Falls Medical Center: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 1–6:30 p.m.

Waterloo Breast Center–4th floor Outpatient & Women’s Center: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 3:30–8 p.m.

Oelwein Medical Center: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 1–6:30 p.m

You can call 319-292-2225 to schedule an appointment for the "Free Mammo Nights."