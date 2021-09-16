‘Put Up Or Shut Up’ BBQ Cook Off Friday at Lofty’s will honor the ‘Fallen 13’

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- If you think your BBQ is the best in the area, your chance to 'Put Up or Shut Up' is coming this Friday, September 17 at Lofty's in Evansdale.

It's the 1st annual 'Put Up Or Shut Up BBQ Cook Off,' sponsored by Coors Light.

This local BBQ competition will also be a good-will fundraiser in honor of the fallen 13, the U.S. Service members who died recently in Afghanistan during the evacuations.

You can 'Step Up' with your grill or smoker starting at 2 pm Friday afternoon at Lofty's, 2480 Lafayette Road in Evansdale.

The competition categories will include Meat, as well as Sides, Cake & Pie.

The meat competition will include ribs, pulled pork, chicken, and any beef.

There is a $25.00 entry fee for each meat category. Smoked meats can be prepared off site.

The entry fee for Sides, Cakes or Pie is just $5.00 for each category.

Vendors are welcome. The Food vendor charge is $100.00. For other vendors, it's $25.00 per table.

For more information, call Jerry Mabry at 319-939-4578 or Jamie Wirtz at 319-252-3200.

A free-will donation will be taken on site for the Fallen 13 U.S. troops.

Setup for the 'Put Up Or Shut Up BBQ Cookoff' begins at 2 p.m. Friday. Turn in time for sides, cake and pies is 8 p.m. Turn in time for meat competition is 9 p.m.