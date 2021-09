DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) — Dubuque Police are asking for help in identifying an alleged theft at the Hy-Vee at 3500 Dodge Street.

The incident took place on August 30th, 2021 just before 12:10 p.m. Anyone with information, please send in at ID4PD | Dubuque, IA - Official Website (cityofdubuque.org).