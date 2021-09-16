Paris’ Arc de Triomphe is being wrapped in fabric

PARIS (AP) — The city of Paris is unveiling a monumental artwork built around an actual monument: the Arc de Triomphe completely wrapped in silver and blue fabric. The installation by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who conceived of the project in 1961, will open on Thursday. Visits will take place for nearly three weeks. At weekends, the Arc de Triomphe’s traffic-heavy roundabout will be entirely pedestrianized. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming fabric, but also touch it — as the artists had intended. Those climbing the 50 meters (164 feet) to the top — will step on the fabric when they reach the roof terrace.