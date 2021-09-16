Nonpartisan legislative agency releases proposed redistricting maps

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency has released its first proposal for new congressional and legislative districts to reflect Iowa's population changes from the 2020 census.

The redistricting maps were delivered to the House and Senate and posted online Thursday morning.

The most noteworthy changes in proposal one concern Iowa's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts, currently represented by Republican Reps. Ashley Hinson and Dr. Marianette Miller-Meeks. The 1st District shifts south and shrinks, while the second district moves north. Linn and Johnson, two of the biggest counties in the state, are both in Iowa's first congressional district.

Other changes include Story County moving from the 4th District to the 2nd and Pottawattamie county moves from IA 3rd to the 4th.

It is map day here in Iowa! The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency has released the first draft of the redistricting plan. Proposal on the left, current map on the right. pic.twitter.com/8s8otYHqWw — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreaultTV) September 16, 2021

Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the national census has been finished. New boundaries will be drawn for the 4 U.S. House districts and the 50 Iowa Senate and 100 Iowa House districts based on that data. According to the LSA, the goal is to make the districts as close to equal in terms of population size as possible. Iowa law prohibits towns or counties from being split between different districts. State law also mandates the district be "compact" and as close as possible to square, rectangle, or hexagonal in shape.

Elected officials are required to live in the district they represent. In past redistricting cycles, lawmakers ended up outside of their districts. That for any of the congressional districts, though Hinson and Miller-Meeks would swap districts.

Proposed Iowa Congressional Districts by the Iowa Legislative Services Agency.

"Our nonpartisan redistricting process in Iowa is considered one of the fairest in the nation," House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford said in a statement after the maps were released. "We will do our due diligence and review it thoroughly to ensure it is a fair set of maps for the people of Iowa."

Under the Iowa Constitution, legislators have to approve a plan by September 1, and it needs to be signed into law by Sept. 15. After that, the process falls to the Iowa Supreme Court. Because of delays in census data brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers have not and will not meet those deadlines. The court issued a statement Tuesday allowing the redistricting process to be extended until December 1.

"We are currently reviewing Plan 1 to ensure it meets all the legal and constitutional requirements for redistricting," Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville said in a statement. "We believe Iowans deserve a fair redistricting process, without interference from politicians, and without partisan amendments."

The Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission is holding three virtual public hearings to give the public a chance to weigh in on plan 1.

Monday September 20: 7-9:30 p.m.

Tuesday September 21: noon-3:00 p.m.

Wednesday September 22: 6-8:00 p.m.

The TRAC will use the feedback to prepare a report for state lawmakers. Lawmakers can vote on the maps three days after they receive the report. Governor Kim Reynolds had scheduled a special session for state lawmakers to vote on whether or not to accept or reject plan 1 for October 5.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights tweeted her support for the maps that were drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. Konfrst said she will vote to approve them next month.

"We know for a fact the first redistricting maps were made following current law and without partisan consideration," Konfrst said.

Lawmakers can only vote up or down on plan 1 and cannot make any changes to it. If they reject it, the Legislative Services Agency would have 35 days to draw up a second plan.

Lawmakers do not have the option to modify plan 2 either. If state lawmakers do not approve that plan, the LSA would have 35 days to draw new maps. The legislature can make changes to the third proposal or accept it as is.

The deadline for the new maps to be approved is December 1. When approved, the new maps will take effect during the 2022 election.

Proposed Iowa State Senate Districts by the Iowa Legislative Services Agency.