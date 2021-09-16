Minnesota Supreme Court defers ruling on Minneapolis police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has issued a narrow ruling in the fight over a ballot question over the future of policing in Minneapolis. Thursday’s ruling did not immediately settle the bigger question of whether voters will get to decide on the proposal. The order lifted a small part of a lower court ruling that rejected ballot language. It means election officials don’t have to include notes with ballots instructing voters not to vote on the question. The order does not address the main issue, whether voters will decide the future structure of law enforcement in Minneapolis. Early voting opens Friday.