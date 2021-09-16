Skip to Content

Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has cleared the way for Minneapolis to vote on the future of policing in the city where George Floyd was killed.

The state's highest court overturned a lower court ruling that rejected ballot language approved by the City Council.

The lower court said the wording failed to adequately describe the effects of a proposed charter amendment that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety that "could include" police officers "if necessary."

The Supreme Court was under pressure to rule quickly because early voting opens Friday.

Associated Press

