Mexico highlights Cuban leader’s visit on Independence Day

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The big highlight of Mexico’s Independence Day has been the visit by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomed the Cuban leader on the reviewing platform Thursday for Mexico’s annual Sept. 16 military parade. López Obrador also called on the United States to end the economic blockade of Cuba. The Mexican leader also called on Cuban-Americans to “leave aside partisan or electoral interests” and seek reconciliation with Cuba’s current leadership. Mexico is set to host a summit of leaders Friday of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. Some analysts say Mexico may seek to use the opportunity to weaken or leave the Organization of American States.