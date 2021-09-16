Linn-Mar School Board approves mask mandate for PK-6 students

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- In a near unanimous decision Thursday afternoon, the Linn-Mar School Board approved a mask mandate for PK-6th grade students inside school buildings.

The board voted 6-1 to put a mask mandate in place until 60 days after a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for school-aged children (5-11 year-olds). The mask mandate takes effect on Monday.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said earlier this week that the company's vaccine could be available for that age group as early as next month.

He says the company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in that age group by the end of this month or possibly the first week of October. After that, it will be up to the FDA to decide whether to approve the vaccine.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved for people 16-years-old and over, and for emergency use in kids 12 to 15-years-old.

Board members decided not to include 7th-12th graders in the mask mandate, noting vaccines have been available for that age group for several months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all students and staff wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The board did allow for medical exemptions to the mask mandate is students have a signed note from a doctor. Superintendent Shannon Bisgard also said they would be flexible with the mandate concerning families wanting to open enroll in the district or switching between online and in-person learning.

Linn Mar's mask mandate is more targeted than other districts like Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Des Moines, that approved districtwide mandates this week. As of right now, school districts are allowed to put mask mandates in place after a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order to the portion of Iowa's law that bans mask mandates in schools.

Governor Kim Reynolds has said she will explore all legal remedies to fight the temporary restraining order.

Thursday's Linn Mar School Board meeting can be seen here: