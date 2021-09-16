Skip to Content

Judge invites Prince Andrew to request unsealing of records

4:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge says Prince Andrew can request the unsealing of a 2009 settlement agreement that a lawyer claims protects him from a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a girl two decades ago. The judge in Manhattan federal court said in a written order Thursday that Andrew can seek the information for “valid reasons.” The judge was speaking of the sealing of settlement papers between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein from over a decade ago. Giuffre sued Andrew last month in New York. She says he abused her multiple times in 2001 when she was under 18. Andrew says it never occurred.

Associated Press

